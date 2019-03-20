Alla dares CM to contest against him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday dared Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to contest against him from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

He alleged that the Jana Sena chief who had accepted a ‘package’ from Naidu, did not field the party candidate from Mangalagiri, where IT Minister and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh is in fray on TDP ticket. Pawan allotted Mangalagiri seat to the CPI as part of the electoral alliance between Jana Sena and Left parties.

“People of Mangalagiri wanted Pawan Kalyan to contest from the Assembly constituency. He, however, left the seat to the CPI, favouring Lokesh,’’ he said.