Byreddy may join TD today

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, founder-president of the Rayalaseema Parirakshna Samithi party is all set to return to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), according to political circles. He may join TDP on Wednesday at Amaravati in the presence of CM.

The two-time MLA from Nandikotkur, quit TDP before bifurcation of the State in protest against the party’s stand on the issue. Five years ago, at Tirupati, he started his own party, Rayalaseema Parirakshna Samithi (RPS) and staged several protests against the State bifurcation.