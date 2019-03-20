Congress prioritises BCs in its first list

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress, which released its first list of candidates for 132 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats on Monday night, gave priority to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities as promised. The next list is expected to be released on March 21.

Congress leader G Gangadhar on Tuesday said that in the first list itself, BCs were given 41 seats, which is more than 38 seats given to Backward Classes by the ruling TDP and 41 by opposition YSRC. “One party claims itself pro-BC, the other organises BC sabhas and comes up with BC declarations. However, it is the Congress which is committed to political empowerment of BCs,” he averred.

In the first list of 132 Assembly candidates, there are 49 OCs (majority of them are Kapus), 41 BCs, 28 SCs, 7 STs and 7 minorities. The first list also contains 11 women candidates.

Of the 22 Lok Sabha nominees announced by the party, OCs are 8, BCs 5, SCs 5, ST 1 and 3 minorities. “About 15-20 more BCs are expected to figure in the next list of Congress,” Gangadhar said.

The Congress election campaign will highlight its commitment to Special Category Status to AP and the implementation of all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Its poll promises include Minimum Income Guarantee for all, Right to Health, hike in budgetary allocation for education sector and implementation of Minimum Income Line replacing the Below Poverty Line. The Congress candidates have already taken up poll campaign in their respective constituencies. The election meetings of the Congress star campaigners will be announced soon, Gangadhar added.

