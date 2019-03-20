Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress prioritises BCs in its first list

The Congress, which released its first list of candidates for 132 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats on Monday night, gave priority to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities as promised.

Published: 20th March 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress, which released its first list of candidates for 132 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats on Monday night, gave priority to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities as promised. The next list is expected to be released on March 21.

Congress leader G Gangadhar on Tuesday said that in the first list itself, BCs were given 41 seats, which is more than 38 seats given to Backward Classes by the ruling TDP and 41 by opposition YSRC.  “One party claims itself pro-BC, the other organises BC sabhas and comes up with BC declarations. However, it is the Congress which is committed to political empowerment of BCs,” he averred. 

In the first list of 132  Assembly candidates, there are 49 OCs (majority of them are Kapus), 41 BCs, 28 SCs, 7 STs and 7 minorities. The first list also contains 11 women candidates.

Of the 22 Lok Sabha nominees announced by the party, OCs are 8, BCs 5, SCs 5, ST 1 and 3 minorities.  “About 15-20 more BCs are expected to figure in the next list of Congress,” Gangadhar said. 

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Congress election campaign will highlight its commitment to Special Category Status to AP and the implementation of all provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Its poll promises include Minimum Income Guarantee for all, Right to Health, hike in budgetary allocation for education sector and implementation of Minimum Income Line replacing the Below Poverty Line. The Congress candidates have already taken up poll campaign in their respective constituencies. The election meetings of the Congress star campaigners will be announced soon, Gangadhar added.

Ticket allocation (Assembly)
49 OCs 
41 BCs 
28 SCs 
7 STs 
7 minorities 
Lok Sabha
8 OCs 
5 BCs
5  SCs 
1 ST 
3 minorities

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha polls 2019 India election 2019 General election 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp