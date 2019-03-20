Home States Andhra Pradesh

Development high on TDP agenda, says Nara Lokesh

 It Minister Nara Lokesh has appealed to public to vote TDP to power in the forthcoming elections.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh campaigning in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: It Minister Nara Lokesh has appealed to public to vote TDP to power in the forthcoming elections. He toured Navuluru, Neerukonda, Bethapudi and other villages in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Tuesday. 

Addressing the public, Lokesh said that TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has allocated Mangalagiri seat to him. He said that as a Panchayat Raj Minister, he sanctioned funds for laying of 24,000 km-length of CC roads and promised to lay CC roads in all villages of Mangalagiri segment. 
The minister promised free tap connections to all households under Jaladhara scheme and underground drainage system in all villages of Capital region. He said basic amenities would be provided to MSS Colony and to houses constructed under NTR Housing Scheme in Mangalagiri. 

Lokesh said that the government waived farm loans worth `24,000 crore and job dole for unemployed youth. He informed that pensions are being distributed to 56 lakh families in the State. 

He said that world-class universities have set up their campuses in Amaravati, adding that several IT companies have set up shop to create employment opportunities for youth. He thanked the farmers for parting with their lands for the construction of capital city. The minister urged the public to vote for TDP as the CM is striving for the development of AP. Mangalagiri municipal chairman G Chiranjeevi and others accompanied him during the election tour. 

All set for polls in graduates constituency

Guntur: District collector and election officer K Sasidhar has appealed to graduate voters to exercise their franchise for Krishna-Guntur Graduates Constituency between 8 am and 4 pm on March 22. Sasidhar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for biennial election to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council for Krishna-Guntur Graduates Constituency. He stated that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of polls and sought the cooperation of business establishments, industrial units and others to permit their workers/employees to cast their votes.

