Financial capital of Andhra has it all, stars and old war horses

Post-bifurcation, Visakhapatnam district has emerged as the financial and tourism capital of the State.

EVMs being dispatched to Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday; Central forces conduct a flag march in the city I G satyanarayana

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Post-bifurcation, Visakhapatnam district has emerged as the financial and tourism capital of the State. With 15 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats, the verdict given by the people of Visakhapatnam district will have a major say in fortunes of political parties in the State.

It has four revenue divisions namely Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Narsipatnam and Paderu consisting of 3,265 villages and 15 towns, one greater municipal corporation, two municipalities and 12 towns. Visakhapatnam city, which enjoys the greater municipal corporation status, has around 20 lakh population while the rest of the district has a population of around 22 lakh. 

As per 2011 census, Visakhapatnam district has 42,88,113 population and the authorities put the current figure at 47 lakh approximately. A majority of the population is concentrated in rural areas. Ranked 44th in the country and fourth in the State, the district witnessed a population growth rate of 11.89 per cent between 2001 and 2011. There are 21,47,241 females and  21,40,872 males. The district has an average literacy rate of 67.7 per cent. 

Assembly constituencies: Visakhapatnam East, South, West and North, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Anakapalli, Bheemili, Chodavaram, Yelamanchili, Madugula, Narsipatnam, Payakaraopeta, Araku Valley and Paderu

LS constituencies

Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Araku (ST reserved)
In the 2014 elections, the YSR Congress bagged Araku seat by polling 45.42 per cent votes. The nearest TDP rival got 35.38 per cent votes 
In the 2014 general elections, TDP won Anakapalli seat by obtaining 49.51 per cent votes. YSRC got 45.34 per cent votes  
In 2014, Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat was bagged by the BJP with the support of the TDP with 48.71 per cent votes; YSRC got only 40.94 per cent votes

