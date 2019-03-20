Four die as ambulance rams lorry near Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a ghastly road accident, four persons were killed and two others were injured, one of them critically, when the ambulance in which they were travelling, rammed a stationary lorry at Pedavaduguru village on NH 44 in the wee hours of Tuesday. Incidentally, all the victims were workers who were proceeding to carry out repair works at a dal mill.

The police said that the deceased boarded the ambulance at Dhone railway station. The vehicle rammed a stationary lorry, killing S Mastan Vali (40), Baji (35), Subramanyam (36) and B Gopi (38).

Ambulance driver Nagendra was grievously injured and he was shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital. Three of the deceased were from Narasaraopet in Guntur district. They alighted the train at Dhone railway station and boarded the ambulance to reach Anantapur.