Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four die as ambulance rams lorry near Anantapur

Incidentally, all the victims were workers who were proceeding to carry out repair works at a dal mill.

Published: 20th March 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a ghastly road accident, four persons were killed and two others were injured, one of them critically, when the ambulance in which they were travelling, rammed a stationary lorry at Pedavaduguru village on NH 44 in the wee hours of Tuesday. Incidentally, all the victims were workers who were proceeding to carry out repair works at a dal mill.

The police said that the deceased boarded the ambulance at Dhone railway station. The vehicle rammed a stationary lorry, killing S Mastan Vali (40), Baji (35), Subramanyam (36) and B Gopi (38). 

Ambulance driver Nagendra was grievously injured and he was shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital. Three of the deceased were from Narasaraopet in Guntur district. They alighted the train at Dhone railway station and boarded the ambulance to reach Anantapur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp