High Court bench to decide nominees’ fate in Kurnool district

With Muslims steadily moving away from the Congress, TDP and YSRCP will fight it out fiercely in the constituency. The YSRCP has allocated Kurnool ticket to Muslims.

KURNOOL: Issues pertaining to the establishment of a High Court Bench, construction of flood safety protection wall, underground drainage system, drinking water and traffic are major issues at the district headquarters and will influence the voters in deciding the fate of the contesting candidates in Kurnool Assembly constituency.

Comprising 39 wards of the total 50 in the city, the constituency is represented by SV Mohan Reddy, who contested on YRSC party ticket, but later joined TDP. Now, a young industrialist TG Bharath, son of Rajya Sabha MP, TG Venkatesh, is contesting on TDP ticket and Hafeez Khan on YSRC ticket.

Drinking water-related problems, including people suffering from contaminated water issue and lack of safe drinking water will play a key role. Issues related to flood safety protection wall around Kurnool city from the protection of Handri and Tunghabadra Rivers have not been solved in the last one decade.

There are no proper plans to clear the traffic in the district headquarters city and it is one of the main factors which will influence the results. Underground drainage system and waste dump yard are also key problems in Kurnool Assembly segment. Another important issue that can influence the final verdict is caste equation in the constituency.

