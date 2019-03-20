I have fulfilled 80% of my promises: Bhuma Akhila Priya

By Express News Service

Till five years ago, she was not involved in politics, though her parents - Shobha Nagi Reddy and Bhuma Nagi Reddy -- were seasoned politicians. The sudden death of her mother Shobha Nagi Reddy, just before the elections, forced young Bhuma Akhila Priya, now 34 years old, to join politics and represent her mother’s constituency of Allagadda, which she won in the by-elections. Just two years later, her father Bhuma Nagi Reddy died of a heart attack. At that time, he along with his daughter had already shifted loyalties to the TDP. After his demise, Akhila Priya was made the Tourism Minister.

For five years, she carried the political aspirations of her parents and responsibility of the welfare of people in her constituency on her tender shoulders. In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, the youngest minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet said it is her responsibility to develop the constituency on all fronts.

“In view of the efforts made by me for the development of the segment, I appeal to my people to ensure my victory," she said, while exuding confidence of getting unwavering support from the people of Allagadda.



What have you done for your constituency Allagadda?

As a minister, I have taken up several development activities in the segment. Roads were laid in every village. Drainage system has been strengthened in Allagadda town and drinking water problem in almost all villages was resolved.



What were your promises and how many of them were fulfilled?

Around 80 per cent of the promises have been fulfilled including road connectivity, drinking and irrigation water issues. And rest of them are at various stages. House pattas were issued to nearly 3,000 people and another 2,000 new houses were sanctioned for the constituency.



Tell us why people should re-elect you

I have implemented several development activities in the constituency. Several problems in the constituency have been resolved. I am accessible to the public at any time and I respond to their phone calls directly. In fact, people in the constituency believe me. They know that I will work hard to solve their problems.

If you are re-elected, how do you spend the constituency development funds?

I will spend the funds on education, drinking water, CC roads and sanitation works in Allagadda constituency.