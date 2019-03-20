It’s all in the family in Vizag district

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district is set to witness a tough fight between family members and close relatives in the 2019 elections. In Araku Lok Sabha constituency, former Union minister and TDP nominee Vyricherla Kishore Chandra Deo has locked horns with his daughter Shruti Devi, who is contesting on Congress ticket.

Gavireddi Ramanaidu of TDP will face his brother Sanyasi Naidu, who is contesting on Jana Sena ticket, in Madugula Assembly constituency. Speculations are rife that BJP is likely to field former Union minister D Purandeswari from Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency. If she is fielded from Vizag, Purandeswari will face M Sribharat, son-in-law of her brother Balakrishna, of Telugu Desam.

Deo was elected from Araku with a majority of over 1.94 lakh votes in 2009 elections. He is a five-time MP and Rajya Sabha member for one term. He served as a minister in the UPA government. After Congress was decimated in 2014 elections post-bifurcation, he remained in political oblivion for quite a long time. However, Deo joined Telugu Desam last month and the TDP leadership has fielded him from Araku.

Shruti Devi, Deo’s daughter, who has been fielded by Congress from Araku, will be filing her nomination in a day or two. Shruti, who is a social activist, writer and policy analyst, said she joined Congress in December 1998. She expressed her happiness on being chosen as a party nominee for Araku Lok Sabha seat in recognition of her services to the Congress. She vowed to strive to revive the past glory of the Congress through a mass contact programme. She is confident of wining the election from Araku with a record majority. “Though my father is also in the electoral fray, I treat him on par with all opponents,” she said.

Shruti claimed that she along with Congress workers were instrumental in the victory of her father in 2009 elections. Shruti, who is well versed with the topography of Araku, visited several villages and towns in the parliamentary constituency in the last six months to sensitise people on the importance of adult franchise in a democracy and their fundamental rights. She said she has good rapport with people of Araku.

In Madugula Assembly constituency, though the main contest is likely to be between TDP nominee G Ramanaidu and YSRC candidate and sitting MLA Budi Mutyala Naidu, it will be interesting to watch the outcome as Jana Sena has fielded Sanyasi Naidu, brother of Ramanaidu, as its nominee. Similarly, Visakhapatnam is likely to witness a contest between Purandeswari and Sribharat. She was elected from Visakhapatnam on Congress ticket in 2009. Sitting MP K Haribabu is not inclined to seek re-election.