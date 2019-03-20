Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 1.5 lakh students apply for AP EAMCET

A total of 1,57,171 candidates have applied for Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) till March 19.

Published: 20th March 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A total of 1,57,171 candidates have applied for Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) till March 19. The test will be held from April 20 to 24. The application process, which began on February 26, will conclude on March 27.

Of the total, 52,112 are aspirants of medical and agriculture seats, according to information provided by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, which is regulating the examinations. In the previous year, 1,90,999 engineering aspirants took the test, of which 1,38,017 qualified. Of 73,373 candidates who took the test for seats in medical and agriculture colleges, 63,883 cleared the test.  

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-K chairperson M Ramalinga Raju said the institution was conducting AP EAMCET for the fifth time. 

The examinations, which are held for admissions into undergraduate courses offered in private colleges and universities of the State, will be held online for the third time. 

To avoid paying late fee for submitting applications, aspirants must apply on or before March 27. 

After which, they will have to pay up to `10,000. AP EAMCET will be held in two sessions--10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.40 pm-- at 45 centres in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad and Secunderabad. 
 

