Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 11 lakh stolen from petrol bunk

A few miscreants gained entry into a petrol bunk and decamped with `11 lakh cash, at Chatti in Chintur mandal late on Sunday night.

Published: 20th March 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A few miscreants gained entry into a petrol bunk and decamped with `11 lakh cash, at Chatti in Chintur mandal late on Sunday night.

However, the incident came to light on Monday. According to sources, the petrol bunk workers slept on the bunk premises itself when the theft took place.

The miscreants broke open the office room door and stole `11 lakh from the chest. Before leaving the premises, the miscreants destroyed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and took away the hard disk. 

Petrol bunk owner Purna said due to intensive checking at check posts, the cash collected for two days was kept in the locker. 

Chintur deputy superintendent o police (DSP) Dilip Kiran and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Srinivasa Kumar are investigating the case. 

The DSP said the clues team collected finger prints and other vital details from the scene of offence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp