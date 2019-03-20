Rs 11 lakh stolen from petrol bunk

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A few miscreants gained entry into a petrol bunk and decamped with `11 lakh cash, at Chatti in Chintur mandal late on Sunday night.

However, the incident came to light on Monday. According to sources, the petrol bunk workers slept on the bunk premises itself when the theft took place.

The miscreants broke open the office room door and stole `11 lakh from the chest. Before leaving the premises, the miscreants destroyed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and took away the hard disk.

Petrol bunk owner Purna said due to intensive checking at check posts, the cash collected for two days was kept in the locker.

Chintur deputy superintendent o police (DSP) Dilip Kiran and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Srinivasa Kumar are investigating the case.

The DSP said the clues team collected finger prints and other vital details from the scene of offence.