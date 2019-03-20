Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP men attack YSRC activists, damage car in Jammalamadugu 

Tension prevailed in faction-ridden Jammalamadugu on Tuesday when TDP workers attacked the car of YSR Congress activists.

Published: 20th March 2019

YSRC activists burning posters of TDP at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district on Tuesday in retaliation to the attack on their leaders I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension prevailed in faction-ridden Jammalamadugu on Tuesday when TDP workers attacked the car of YSR Congress activists. Trouble began when followers of YSRC Jammalamadugu town president P Maheshwar Reddy went to invite TDP leader B Lakshmaiah into the party as he was ‘unhappy’ with the recent developments. 

Coming to know that Lakshmaiah was quitting the party along with his followers, TDP workers rushed to the place and attacked the car of YSRC activists. They damaged the window panes of the car and assaulted its occupants. Having learnt about the attack, YSRC activists thronged the place in large numbers, causing tension. Former MP YS Avinash Reddy and YSRC Jammalamadugu candidate M Sudhir Reddy also reached the place and staged a dharna denouncing the attack.

Jammalamadugu DSP K Krishnan rushed to the spot with additional forces and brought the situation under control. Later, the YSRC leaders lodged a police complaint against TDP workers.

Separate cases were registered for damaging the car and attacking the YSRC activists, police said. 

Condemning the attack, Avinash Reddy said every party has the right to invite other party leaders into its fold. “TDP leaders are making threatening calls to YSRC activists,’’ he alleged.

Comments

