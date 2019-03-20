Tough fight likely between TDP and YSR Congress in Kavali constituency

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Kavali town, which is a centre for wholesale cloth market and also for educational institutions, is going to decide the fate of candidates during these elections. Earlier, Kavali constituency was a stronghold of the Congress party.

The constituency has a population of 3.15 lakh with 2,46,518 voters - 1,20,732 male, 1,25, 741 female and 45 third gender.

Kavali constituency was formed in 1952 and this year, the voters will elect their 15th legislator. Kavali, Jaladanki, Kaligiri and Kondapuram mandals formed during 1952 - 2009 are part of the constituency. After reorganisation of the region, the constituency consists of Alluru, Bogole, Dagadarthi and Kavali mandals.

Legislators of the Congress party had ruled the constituency for 30 years after its formation. In fact, the Congress party has a strong base in some mandals that include Kavali town.

In 1952 and 1955 elections, B Ramakrishna Reddy from Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) won in the constituency.

Y Penchalaiah in 1962, G Subbala Naidu in 1967 and G Kondapa Naidu in 1972 won from the Congress.

In 1978, K Yanadi Reddy bagged the seat from Congress party and in 1983, P Vengal Rao of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged victorious. In 1985, 1989 and 1994, K Yanadi Reddy from the Congress won the seat. Similarly, V Venugopal Reddy of TDP wrested the seat in 1999 while M Parvathamma of the Congress won in 2004.

Beeda Masthan Rao of TDP and Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy of YSRC won the seat in 2009 and 2014 elections respectively.

Candidates woo fishermen

Kavali sitting MLA Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy won with a majority of 4,969 votes against the TDP candidate Beeda Masthan Rao. The constituency has coastal villages with strong fisherman community. With this, candidates contesting in the segment have been maintaining contacts with leaders of fishermen. Now, TDP has fielded Katamreddy Vishnuvardhan Reddy and the Opposition party renominated the sitting MLA