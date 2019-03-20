Two held, `1 cr unaccounted cash seized on SH-9 in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district police arrested two persons and seized unaccounted cash worth `1 crore on Tuesday at the Sabbavaram check post. The police while checking vehicles at the check post on SH-9 near Paata Road Junction of Pinagadi village, identified `1 crore.

When questioned, the accused, identified as Baliwada Malleswara Rao and Patchha Manikyala Rao, introduced themselves as employees of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB), Paderu and they claimed that the money belonged to the bank. But they failed to produce any valid document to support their claim. The police seized the amount along with the vehicle. Sabbavaram Sub-Inspector filed a case. The investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Ichchapuram police on Tuesday seized unaccounted cash worth around `13.97 lakh at various check posts, including Muchinda, Purusottapuram and Ichchapuram bus stand. While `5.5 lakh was seized at Purusottapuram check post, `3.25 lakh was seized at Muchindra check post and `5.22 lakh was seized at Ichchapuram bus stand check post. Besides `92,000 was seized from a businessman from Kanchili village of Srikakulam district, while the remaining was seized from Odisha people, while they were transporting money to AP without any valid documents.

Similarly about `2.6 lakh was seized at Baruva check post, while `1.83 lakh was seized at Tekkalipatnam check post in Palasa mandal, while `18.40 lakh was seized on Tuesday in the same area. Last week, about `5.99 lakh was seized from an Odisha contractor at Ichchapuram check post, while `2.95 lakh was seized at Kotturu Nivagam check post on March 17 in the district.