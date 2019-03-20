Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘World-class agri varsities needed’

Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education) ICAR, New Delhi, Dr. Narendra Singh Rathore has stressed on the need to develop world-class agricultural universities. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education) ICAR, New Delhi, Dr. Narendra Singh Rathore has stressed on the need to develop world-class agricultural universities. 

He was the chief guest at the two-day national conference on strategic approaches for developing world-class agricultural universities, at Dr. NTR College of Agricultural Engineering in Bapatla on Tuesday. 
Rathore said that India is the only country with a population of 75 crore under the age of 30. He said that the country achieved record 280 million metric tonnes of food grain production.

He informed that the country reported an increase of 15% in wheat and rice production compared to previous year. He said that India stood first in milk production with 165 million metric tonnes of milk. 

