ZP chief Johny Moon joins YSRCP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a major set back to TDP, ZP Chairperson Sk Johny Moon, along with other leaders, joined YSR Congress in the presence of Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vemuru on Tuesday. Johny Moon had differences with the then Social Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu. The duo levelled charges against each other. This has irked TDP high command. As a result, Kishore Babu lost his ministry.

Johny Moon, along with her relatives, met Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa two days ago and expressed interest to join YSRCP. She said that she joined the YSRCP as the party was committed to the welfare of backward communities.