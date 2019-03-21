Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bonda Uma files papers, declares Rs 35 cr property

Sitting MLA and TDP nominee for Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency Bonda Umamaheswara Rao filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

Published: 21st March 2019

Bonda Umamaheswara Rao being offered Harathi by his wife in Vijayawada on Wednesday before filing his nomination papers I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sitting MLA and TDP nominee for Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency Bonda Umamaheswara Rao filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He submitted his nomination papers to Municipal Commissioner and Election Returning Officer M Rama Rao at the VMC office. His family members and supporters were present on the occasion.

According to the affidavit submitted by Umamaheswara Rao, salary as an MLA and businesses are his sources of income. The 53-year-old TDP candidate declared that he possessed movable assets worth Rs 19.5 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 15.83 crore. His total assets in the 2014 elections were Rs 13.23 crore (movable) and Rs 8.92 crore (immovable). He also mentioned that his wife Sujatha possessed movable properties worth Rs 4.38 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 17.91 crore. 

The total wealth of Umamaheswara Rao and Sujatha increased considerably in the last five years. Most of the movable properties of the MLA and his wife are investments in various firms such as Kamakshi Cements Pvt Ltd, Raviteja Biotech Pvt Ltd and SLN Enterprises. He owns four cars and two bikes.

In the affidavit, he mentioned that two cases, including one economic offence case related to payment of excise duty, were filed against him in 2006 and 2010. The names of the MLA and his wife figured in the sensational Rs 40 crore land scam in 2018. The property belonged to a freedom fighter. 

Umamaheswara Rao submitted his resignation to the post of member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)  Trust Board before filing his nomination papers for the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency. 

Properties of Uma in 2019  
Rs 19.5 cr Movable 
Rs 15.83 cr Immovable  
Rs 5.5 cr Liabilities 
2014
Rs 13.23 cr Movable 
Rs 8.92 cr Immovable 
Rs 4.81 cr Liabilities

