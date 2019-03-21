Congress leadership in AP out to liquidate party to help YSRC: Vyricherla

By Express News Service

Vyricherla Kishore Chandra Deo, six-time MP and former Union minister for Tribal Affairs, who resigned from the Congress and joined the TDP a few weeks before the general elections, is now contesting as a TDP nominee in Araku parliamentary constituency, the second largest segment in the country after Jaisalmer in Rajasthan as far as geographical area is concerned.

Deo was elected from Araku with a huge margin of over 1.5 lakh votes in 2009. He has served on numerous Parliamentary committees. He was the chairperson of several key parliamentary committees, including the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Bill that led to the Forest Rights Act.

In an interview with G Janardhana Rao, Deo spoke on various issues such as his disengagement with the Congress, bauxite mining, infrastructure projects in tribal areas and implementation of Forest Rights Act.

Why did you resign from Congress?

The Congress has ceased to exist in AP. Those at the helm of affairs of the State Congress are out to liquidate the party and for the benefit of the breakaway Congress, YSRC. As my suggestions to revive the party were not taken into account, I thought time has come to part ways with it after being associated with the party for 47 long years.

Reason for joining the TDP?

BJP and Modi-Shah duo destroyed the democratic fabric of the country and all democratic institutions were tampered with. In this scenario, I thought only TDP, a secular party, can take on Modi-led BJP. Chandrababu Naidu has been forging unity among parties at the national level against Modi. Besides, I was associated with the TDP when I was in Congress (S). I was elected to the Lok Sabha from Parvatipuram with support of the TDP. Hence I chose to join the party.

Several villages in Agency are still inaccessible, making tribals vulnerable to epidemics. Have you done anything in this regard?

During 2013-14, `7,700 crore was sanctioned under PMGSY for VI scheduled area. I got `1,700 crore sanctioned for AP and of it `600 crore was sanctioned for Araku and Paderu for road infrastructure. IAP funds were sanctioned for the construction of bridges at Pedabayalu and Jolaput when I was the Union minister. However, construction is going at a snail’s pace as the BJP government stopped release of funds. I have sanctioned `12 crore for each Ekalavya Modular Schools at Dumbirguda, Munchingput, Maredumalli and other places.

Do you support bauxite mining in Vizag agency?

I opposed bauxite mining tooth and nail when I was a member of the Union Cabinet. I even organised Governors’ conference on the issue. Mining of bauxite in scheduled areas cannot be done without locus standi. Only tribals have the right. MMTC or APMDC are set up under the Companies Act and they cannot undertake mining. It is Chandrababu Naidu who cancelled the mining lease given by YS Rajasekhar Reddy. I will resist any attempt or backdoor efforts to revive mining which will threaten livelihood of tribals even if I am in the ruling party.

What about implementation of the Forest Rights Act?

The Forest Rights Act was an attempt to undo a historical wrong. We need to consider larger questions of guaranteeing the safeguards outlined in the Constitution to the tribal population. The FRA is a pathbreaking legislation. It was a break from the traditional approach to the forest-dwellers and tribals’ right to land. Individuals pattas are being given. Retired officials challenged FRA in court. In a recent order after 10 years, the Supreme Court has directed the authorities to evict the forest dwellers who do not have pattas or whose cases are pending. If necessary, I am planning to implead myself in the case to seek changes in the order after the elections.

What do you say about your daughter contesting against you?

Shruti is 47 years old and well educated. As a free citizen, she has the right to contest. I have absolutely nothing to do with her political decision. I have already begun my campaign and covered Kurupam mandal. I am sure that I will win hands down with support of people and TDP leaders and cadre. I will be filing nomination at Paderu on March 22.