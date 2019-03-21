Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress leadership in AP out to liquidate party to help YSRC: Vyricherla

Deo was elected from Araku with a huge margin of over 1.5 lakh votes in 2009.

Published: 21st March 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vyricherla Kishore Chandra Deo, six-time MP and former Union minister for Tribal Affairs, who resigned from the Congress and  joined the TDP a few weeks before the general elections, is now contesting as a TDP nominee in Araku parliamentary constituency,  the second largest segment in the country after Jaisalmer in Rajasthan as far as geographical area is concerned.

Deo was elected from Araku with a huge margin of over 1.5 lakh votes in 2009. He has served on numerous Parliamentary committees. He was the chairperson of  several key parliamentary committees, including the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Bill that led to the Forest Rights Act.

In an interview with G Janardhana Rao, Deo spoke on various issues such as his disengagement with the Congress, bauxite mining, infrastructure projects in tribal areas and implementation of Forest Rights Act.

Why did you resign from Congress?
The Congress has ceased to exist in AP. Those at the helm of affairs of the State Congress are out to liquidate the party and for the benefit of the breakaway Congress, YSRC. As my suggestions to revive the party were not taken into account, I thought time has come to part ways with it after being associated  with the party for 47 long years.

Reason for joining the TDP?
BJP and Modi-Shah duo destroyed the democratic fabric of the country and all democratic institutions were tampered with. In this  scenario, I thought only TDP,  a secular party, can take on Modi-led BJP. Chandrababu Naidu has been forging unity among parties at the national level against Modi. Besides, I was associated with the TDP when I was in Congress (S). I was elected to the  Lok Sabha from Parvatipuram with support of the TDP. Hence I chose to join the party.

Several villages in Agency are still inaccessible, making tribals vulnerable to epidemics. Have you done anything in this regard?
During 2013-14, `7,700 crore was sanctioned under PMGSY for VI scheduled area. I got `1,700 crore sanctioned for AP and of it `600 crore was sanctioned for Araku and Paderu for road infrastructure. IAP funds were sanctioned for the construction of  bridges at Pedabayalu and Jolaput when I was the Union minister. However, construction is going at a snail’s pace as the BJP government stopped release of funds. I have sanctioned  `12 crore for each Ekalavya Modular Schools at Dumbirguda, Munchingput, Maredumalli and other places.

Do you support bauxite mining in Vizag agency?
I opposed bauxite mining tooth and nail when I was a member of the Union Cabinet. I even organised Governors’ conference on  the issue. Mining of bauxite in scheduled areas cannot be done without locus standi. Only tribals have the right. MMTC or APMDC  are set up under the Companies Act and they cannot undertake mining. It is Chandrababu Naidu who cancelled the mining lease given by YS Rajasekhar Reddy. I will resist any attempt or backdoor efforts to revive mining which will threaten livelihood of tribals even if I am in the ruling party.

What about implementation of the Forest Rights Act?
The Forest Rights Act was an attempt to undo a historical wrong. We need to consider larger questions of guaranteeing the safeguards outlined in the Constitution to the tribal population. The FRA is a pathbreaking legislation. It was a break from the traditional approach to the forest-dwellers and tribals’ right to land. Individuals pattas are being  given. Retired officials challenged FRA in court. In a recent order after 10 years, the Supreme Court has directed the authorities to evict the forest dwellers who do not have pattas or whose cases are pending. If necessary, I am planning to implead myself in the case to seek changes in the order after the elections.

What do you say about your daughter contesting against you?
Shruti is 47 years old and well educated. As a free citizen, she has the right to contest. I have absolutely  nothing to do with her political decision. I have already begun my campaign and covered Kurupam mandal. I am sure that I will win hands down with support of people and TDP leaders and cadre. I will be filing nomination at Paderu on March  22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp