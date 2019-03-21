Data theft: Ashok urges HC to implead Centre, ECI, AP govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State police have registered ‘data theft’ cases against IT Grids company director Ashok Dakavaram with a mala fide intention due to bad relations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, senior counsel from Supreme Court Siddharth Luthra on Wednesday urged the Telangana High Court to implead the Central government, Election Commission of India and AP government in the case for better appreciation of the petition filed by Ashok.

Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioner, made the submission before Justice Shameem Akther dealing with two petitions filed by Ashok seeking to quash the cases registered against him and for transfer of the ongoing investigation to AP State. He sought the court to stay all further proceedings, including his arrest, in the FIR registered at Madhapur (Guttala) police station, Cyberabad on March 2 this year.

Ashok was the prime suspect in the case and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by

Telangana government to probe the data breach case has launched a manhunt to trace him.

On earlier occasion, the judge while refusing to grant stay on all further proceedings, including his arrest, in the case for alleged theft of the data of AP and Telangana voters and beneficiaries of various government schemes, directed the petitioner to first respond to the notice issued by the police.

When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Luthra contended that Telangana police had no territorial jurisdiction to register cases against the company and its director since the alleged theft of data related to AP and Visakhapatnam-based Bluefrog Mobile Technologies gave access to Aadhaar details of AP citizens. Besides, the Telangana police registered two FIRs in the alleged crime in violation of Supreme Court guidelines, the senior counsel pointed out. Luthra said the Telangana government and its police acted in haste by registering two cases against the petitioner based on complaints lodged by opposition YSRC leaders. In fact, it was for the voters to lodge complaint if there was deletion of certain data belonging to them and it was for the ECI to take necessary action.

Even the AP government made no complaint about the alleged data theft. However, in the present case the State police registered cases against the company and its director and also constituted SIT to probe the issue which was nothing but politically motivated and to defame the AP government, he argued.

Disputing Luthra’s contentions, senior Supreme Court counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Telangana government, questioned as to why the petitioner failed to respond to the notice issued by the police and was on the run when he was of the opinion that there was no theft of data. Running away from Telagana police was nothing but an attempt by Ashok to scuttle the ongoing investigation into the case which was sensitive in nature. The offence of theft of personal data took place within the territorial jurisdiction of the state i.e. Hyderabad, and hence the onus of protecting it was with the Telangana government and its police. Therefore, the State police was within its right to deal with the case, he contended.

At this stage, Luthra urged the court to implead the Centre, ECI and AP government in the case.

Another senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, appearing for T Lokeshwar Reddy, who lodged the complaint with the police about data theft, submitted that the IT Grids director had not disputed with the complainant informing the police that a huge data base pertaining to voters apart from AP was in possession of the company.

Courts can’t quash FIRs over jurisdiction: TS

Citing various apex court judgments, Jethmalani said that the courts cannot quash FIRs over the issue of territorial jurisdiction. The judge directed the petitioner’s counsel to file an affidavit on plea for impleading the Centre, ECI and AP government in the case and posted the matter to March 27 for further hearing.