Disquiet in Jana Sena as Pawan Kalyan embraces brother

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagababu joined the party on Wednesday and was promptly announced as its candidate for the Narasapur Lok Sabha constituency in West Godavari district.

The move did not come as a surprise as the actor-cum-producer had been operating behind the scenes for some time now. But the formalisation of his role has sent ripples across the fledgling outfit with some leaders and activists, who joined it in response to Pawan’s call for a new brand of politics, wondering if Jana Sena would turn into another Praja Rajyam.

Nagababu and Pawan had played a major role in their eldest brother Chiranjeevi’s Praja Rajyam in 2009. At the time, Praja Rajyam turned into a family affair drawing criticism from several quarters which ultimately led to its drubbing in the elections. Nagababu stayed away from politics till recently after Chiranjeevi merged Praja Rajyam with the Congress in 2012.

Perhaps conscious of the bitter past experience and the misgivings among his colleagues, Pawan, while inviting his brother, claimed Nagababu was reluctant to come on board even going to the extent of hanging up the phone on him when he broached the subject. “I had to send our people to convince him. My brother joined the party on my invitation under special circumstances. He is my political guru,” Pawan said, while handing over the B-form to his brother to contest from Narasapur.

Anticipating attacks from the opposition, Pawan, who had accused both the TDP and the YSRC of being dynastic parties, boasted that unlike others (read TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh), his brother wasn’t entering politics through the backdoor. “My brother will take the royal road and contest polls,” he asserted.

Nagababu, on his part, appeared eager to take up the opportunity. “I am prepared to do whatever my brother wants, even if it means cleaning the office premises. I am grateful to him for respecting me... I will definitely show what I can do,” he said.

Notwithstanding his earnestness and the talk of royal road, there is disquiet in the party over Nagababu’s emergence at the eleventh hour. A senior leader in the party on condition of anonymity told TNIE “Pawan had maintained all along that he was against dynastic politics. Now, to bring in his brother at the last minute surely sends wrong signals to the people.” The dejected leader is convinced that public perception of Jana Sena has changed “not for the better, but for worse.” Another insider, who was already unhappy with the way the party is being run, observed that Nagababu’s entry would mean another power centre in the party. “The lack of coordination, lack of communication and the coteries at work have made the party weak. Nagababu’s presence might create more fissures,” he feared.

Besides, the alliance with the BSP is also causing some leaders to rethink. “Pawan has given preference to the BSP ignoring the Left parties. He is obviously playing the Dalit card. Had he gone all out to secure the Kapu votes, the party might have been in contention in at least 25-30 seats. Now, we might get neither Kapu votes nor Dalit votes,” the senior leader commented.

Narasapur has a considerable number of Kapus, but most of the time, has been represented by Rajus (Kshatriyas). Bhimavaram from where Pawan will be contesting is one of the seven Assembly segments in the Narasapur Lok Sabha constituency. Achanta, Palacole, Narasapuram, Undi, Tanuku, and Tadepalligudem are the other six assembly segments.

In 2014, Gokaraju Gangaraju of the BJP defeated his nearest rival Vanka Ravindranath of the YSRC with a margin of 85,351 votes. Now, the TDP is fielding V Venkata Siva Rama Raju, the YSRC K Raghurama Krishnama Raju and the Congress is fielding Kanumuri Bapiraju. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate. There are 13,25,142 voters in the Narasapur LS constituency.

Meanwhile, the JSP announced Mukka Srinivas Rao as its candidate for the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat and Jyothula Venkateswara Rao for the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency. Late in the evening, TDP leader SPY Reddy from Kurnool district joined the JSP in the presence of Pawan Kalyan at the party office here. He will contest for Nandyal Lok Sabha as the party candidate.

