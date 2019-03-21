JSP gives Guntur Lok Sabha ticket to BC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam BC cell district president Bonaboina Srinivasa Yadav joined Jana Sena here on Wednesday after quitting the party. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan welcomed him into the party. Srinivasa

BC leader B Srinivasa Yadav

with Pawan Kalyan in Guntur

on Wednesday| EXPRESS

Yadav, who is the chairman of Guntur Urban Co-operative Bank, aspired for TDP ticket for Guntur West Assembly constituency. But, he was denied ticket by the TDP leadership. Hence, the BC leader quit the TDP.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the TDP leadership was treating BCs as mere vote bank at the time of elections, ignoring their political empowerment. It fielded IT Minister Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri though weavers constitute the majority of population in the constituency.

The opposition YSR Congress was also negligent towards the welfare of Backward Classes, he said.

Srinivasa Yadav said Pawan Kalyan fielded him from Guntur Lok Sabha seat as part of his commitment to empower BCs politically. TDP candidate Galla Jayadev and YSRC nominee Modugula Venugopala Reddy are ready to spend hundreds of crores of rupees in the elections to win from Guntur LS seat, the BC leader said.

Jana Sena Guntur West Assembly constituency candidate Thota Chandrasekhar was also present on the occasion.