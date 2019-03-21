Liquor worth Rs 77L  seized in CTF raid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths seized liquor worth `77 lakh from a godown belonging to Bayleaves Kitchen restaurant in the city on Wednesday after conducting a raid.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (CTF) KV Srinivasa Rao said the illegally stored liquor stock belonged to Uppalapati Satyanarayana of Hangover Wine Mart. The owner of the wine mart failed to produce bills for the liquor stock. Hence, it was seized, the ADCP said.

