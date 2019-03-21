Home States Andhra Pradesh

Liquor worth Rs 77L  seized in CTF raid

The owner of the wine mart failed to produce bills for the liquor stock. Hence, it was seized, the ADCP said. 

Published: 21st March 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths seized liquor worth `77 lakh from a godown belonging to Bayleaves Kitchen restaurant in the city on Wednesday after conducting a raid. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (CTF) KV Srinivasa Rao said the illegally stored liquor stock belonged to Uppalapati Satyanarayana of Hangover Wine Mart. The owner of the wine mart failed to produce bills for the liquor stock. Hence, it was seized, the ADCP said. 

People have been urged to inform police pertaining to anti-social activities in their colonies on phone No 100 or WhatsApp No 7328909090.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp