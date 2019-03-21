Viveka’s daughter wants impartial probe 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Even as the Opposition YSRC had been demanding a CBI probe into the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy — alleging they did not have faith in the investigation of the State police, the slain leader’s daughter Sunitha Reddy on Wednesday did not come up with any specific demand but said any investigation— either by the CBI or any other agency — should be impartial.

Speaking to media first time after the killing of her father, Sunitha Reddy added the special investigation team was working relentlessly and would bring out the truth if it is allowed to work without any influence. “Even when the probe is underway, some people are making irresponsible statements.

Such statements may influence the probe,’’ she felt.