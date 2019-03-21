Home States Andhra Pradesh

Viveka’s daughter wants impartial probe 

Even when the probe is underway, some people are making irresponsible statements.

Published: 21st March 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Even as the Opposition YSRC had been demanding a CBI probe into the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy — alleging they did not have faith in the investigation of the State police, the slain leader’s daughter Sunitha Reddy on Wednesday did not come up with any specific demand but said any investigation— either by the CBI or any other agency — should be impartial.

Speaking to media first time after the killing of her father, Sunitha Reddy added the special investigation team was working relentlessly and would bring out the truth if it is allowed to work without any influence. “Even when the probe is underway, some people are making irresponsible statements.

Such statements may influence the probe,’’ she felt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp