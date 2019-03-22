Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu points fingers at Jagan, family over Vivekananda murder

Naidu, who also addressed public meeting in Chipurupalle and roadshow in Vizianagaram, said that he will take people on the path of development.

Published: 22nd March 2019 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

TDP cadre cheer during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s election campaign at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Launching a broadside against his bete-noire YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu described him as a criminal and murderer, while asking people to be wary of the YSRC chief.

Addressing a roadshow in Salur of Vizianagaram district accompanied by Kishore Chandra Deo and Banj Dev, party candidates for Araku Lok Sabha and Salur Assembly constituencies respectively on Thursday, he said Jagan was trying to get political mileage out of his uncle’s murder.

Naidu said Jagan’s family tried to project the murder as heart attack initially and later they changed their tune and brought in another drama of a letter purportedly written by the victim accusing his driver of the crime.

“He (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) killed his own uncle (YS Vivekananda Reddy) and now is playing a drama over it. He accuses me of the murder and calls me ‘Chief Criminal’. I had not faced any case, while his life is full of cases. You will not be safe and secure if such people are voted to power. Your women will not be safe on the roads. Under his government, every street will have a rowdy,” Naidu said during poll campaigning in Saluru, Vizianagaram district.

Describing himself as their protector and guardian, TDP chief said that he strongly believes that Lord Venkateswara had saved him from the attack of 24 claymore mines years ago for serving the people of the State. He also questioned the silence of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on the `75,000 crore due to the State from the Centre, which was reported by the fact-finding team constituted by the actor-turned-politician. Naidu singled out former joint director of CBI VV Lakshminarayana, who is contesting for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat on Jana Sena Party ticket and asked the latter to explain the story of 14 cases against Jagan.

“A thief and the officer who caught him are contesting the polls from different parties. The officer should disclose the facts about Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he stressed.

Continuing to accuse Telangana Chief Minister KCR of working in hand in gloves with Jagan and Narendra Modi to derail the development of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP supremo said Jagan is receiving money from KCR  for purchasing TDP leaders and workers.

“Jagan is asking you to give him a chance — only to loot the State. Does he know anything about politics, administration to ask for that chance? Jagan will even sell AP to Telangana for his political gain,” he alleged. He asked people not to caste a single vote to Jagan, who compromise on the interests of AP. Naidu, who also addressed public meeting in Chipurupalle and roadshow in Vizianagaram, said that he will take people on the path of development.

