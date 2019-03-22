Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-minister DL Ravindra set to join YSRC today

Former minister D L Ravindra Reddy is all set to join the YSRCP in the presence of party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former minister D L Ravindra Reddy is all set to join the YSRCP in the presence of party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Talking to the media here on Thursday, Ravindra Reddy said that Jagan called him and asked his support during the elections. Reddy will officially join YSRCP on Friday.

YSRCP senior leaders Rayalaseema in-charge Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MP candidate Y S Avinash Reddy, Assembly candidate S Raghurami Reddy and Mayor K Suresh met D L Ravindra Reddy in Khajipet on Wednesday, and convinced him to join the YSRCP. D L Ravindra Reddy, after a discussion with his close associates, decided to join YSRCP. Jagan is visiting Pulivendula, on Friday, to file his nomination papers. Ravindra Reddy and his followers will join YSRCP in his presence.  

Interestingly, D L Ravindra Reddy and S Raghurami Reddy were foes for three decades. But, they are coming together as YSRCP senior leaders convinced them to work for the party’s victory.

The YSRCP leaders also held discussions with former MLA V Shivarama Krishna Rao and invited him to join the party to which he responded positively.

MP candidate Y S Avinash Reddy told the media that the presence of D L Ravindra Reddy in YSRCP would compensate the loss of Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Shivarama Krishna Rao’s admission will further strengthen the party in the district, he added.

D L Ravindra Reddy recalled that former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, V Shivarama Krishna Rao and he were elected to the Assembly for the first time in 1978. He said that he would join YSRCP on Friday in the presence of Jagan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp