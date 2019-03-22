Ex-minister DL Ravindra set to join YSRC today

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former minister D L Ravindra Reddy is all set to join the YSRCP in the presence of party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Talking to the media here on Thursday, Ravindra Reddy said that Jagan called him and asked his support during the elections. Reddy will officially join YSRCP on Friday.

YSRCP senior leaders Rayalaseema in-charge Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MP candidate Y S Avinash Reddy, Assembly candidate S Raghurami Reddy and Mayor K Suresh met D L Ravindra Reddy in Khajipet on Wednesday, and convinced him to join the YSRCP. D L Ravindra Reddy, after a discussion with his close associates, decided to join YSRCP. Jagan is visiting Pulivendula, on Friday, to file his nomination papers. Ravindra Reddy and his followers will join YSRCP in his presence.

Interestingly, D L Ravindra Reddy and S Raghurami Reddy were foes for three decades. But, they are coming together as YSRCP senior leaders convinced them to work for the party’s victory.

The YSRCP leaders also held discussions with former MLA V Shivarama Krishna Rao and invited him to join the party to which he responded positively.

MP candidate Y S Avinash Reddy told the media that the presence of D L Ravindra Reddy in YSRCP would compensate the loss of Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Shivarama Krishna Rao’s admission will further strengthen the party in the district, he added.

D L Ravindra Reddy recalled that former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, V Shivarama Krishna Rao and he were elected to the Assembly for the first time in 1978. He said that he would join YSRCP on Friday in the presence of Jagan.