It’s advantage YSRC in Venkatagiri segment

Constituency at a glance

NELLORE: Shifting of loyalties of Venkatagiri Rajas from TDP to YSRCP in Venkatagiri constituency is likely to benefit the latter. The members of Raja’s family have played a crucial role in winning of TDP during 2009 and 2014 general elections.

Velugoti Bhaskara Saikrishna Yachendra contested on TDP ticket in 1985 polls and won over Petluru Balakrishna Reddy. some mandals are strongholds of the family. Venkatagiri Rajas were with the Telugu Desam since inception of the party. Family members of Venkatagiri Rajas have followers in Venkatagiri municipality, rural, Dakkili, Balayapalli and also in some other habitations in the constituency.

On Thursday, Venkatagiri Rajas along with their followers shifted their loyalties to YSR Congress party in the presence of former minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy. “We have shifted loyalties to YSR Congress party as part of political developments. We have to ensure safety for the followers of Venkatagiri Rajas. YSR Congress has to develop the Venkatagiri constituency in all aspects,” said Saikrishna Yachendra, family member of Venkatagiri Rajas. Now, YSR Congress party has fielded Anam Ramnarayana Reddy as its candidate for Venkatagiri constituency. He also succeeded in getting support of the family members of Venkatagiri Rajas.

In fact, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had also asked the sitting MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna to get the support of Venkatagiri Rajas to secure votes in the elections. Venkatagiri MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna won from the constituency during 2009 and 2014 general elections on TDP ticket. In 2004 and 1999 elections, Congress candidate Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi bagged the seat. Raja VVRK Yachendra also contested in 1994 polls and won against Congress candidate and former Chief Minister N Janardhan Reddy. Further, Janardhan Reddy bagged the seat for Congress party during 1989 elections.

“MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna recommended his followers’ names for nominated posts wiithout discussing with Venkatagiri Rajas. Even Ramakrishna maintained a distance with Saikrishna Yachendra. It would be a tough task for the TDP to secure votes without getting the support of the Rajas,” said a follower of Venkatagiri Rajas. He also said that the sitting MLA encouraged group politics in the segment and did not give priority to the Rajas in official programmes.

Venkatagiri Rajas have represented the constituency twice - 1985 and 1994 for TDP. They are the deciding factors in the constituency to secure maximum number of votes from rural areas in the segment. The TDP had bagged 22 wards as against 25 in the Venkatagiri municipality with the support of Rajas. As many as 11 councillors had expressed their dissatisfaction at the attitude of the MLA. The MLA got the seat for the third time, but has failed to get support from the Rajas. Recently, TDP leaders who met Venkatagiri Rajas asked them for support, but, Saikrishna Yachendra expressed his dissatisfaction over the party leadership in the constituency and denied to extend support. With this, TDP leaders are worried.