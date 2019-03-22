Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP clears two names from Andhra Pradesh in first list

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP has announced the first list of its candidates from Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

Kanna Lakshminarayana

BJP has party decided to field its AP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana from Narasaraopet (File Photo | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP has announced the first list of its candidates from Andhra Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. The party decided to field its State president Kanna Lakshminarayana from Narasaraopet and former Union minister and BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari from Visakhapatnam.

While Purandeswari, who will be replacing her party colleague and sitting MP K Hari Babu in Visakhapatnam, will face former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana (Jana Sena), actor-turned politician Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son-in-law M Sri Bharat (TDP) and industrialist MVV Satyanarayana (YSRC), Kanna will have to fight sitting MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (TDP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (YSRC) and Syed Jilani (Jana Sena) in Narasaraopet.

This will be the BJP State president’s first tryst with parliamentary elections. He had won five times as an MLA from Pedakurapadu and Guntur West Assembly segments between 1989 and 2009.  He lost the 2014 elections and switched loyalties to the BJP from the Congress.

He was made the State president in May last year after the TDP-BJP split. For the record, Purandeswari had represented Visakhapatnam as a Congress MP from 2009 to 2014. She also served as the Union minister during the same term. In the aftermath of the State bifurcation, she joined the saffron party.

It maybe recalled that the State Election Committee had sent a list of 18 candidates, out of which two names were cleared on Thursday. Since the two sitting MPs K Hari Babu (Visakhapatnam) and Gokaraju Ganga Raju (Narasapur) decided to refrain from contesting the polls, the committee dropped their names. While the CEC announced only two names, the committee is said to have finalised the remaining candidatures as well. Interestingly, Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, who contested the Assembly elections from Tadepalligudem in 2014, will now fight the Lok Sabha polls as the party’s candidate from Narasapur. He is all set to file his nomination on Friday.

The other names which the committee finalised include P Sanyasi Raju (Vizianagaram), Valluru Jayaprakash (Guntur), Suresh Reddy (Nellore), PV Parthasarathy (Kurnool), ML Parthasarathy (Hindupur), G Satya Venkata Narayana (Anakapalle), K Dileep Kumar (Vijayawada), Chiranjeevi Reddy (Anantapur), KVV Satyanarayana Reddy (Araku), C Ramachandra Reddy (Kadapa), B Maheswara Reddy (Rajampet), I Adinarayana (Nandyal), Bommi Srihari Rao (Tirupati), Ayyaji Vema (Amalapuram), Dora Babu (Kakinada) and Chinnam Ramakotaiah (Eluru).

