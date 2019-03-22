Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, 48 others file nominations from Krishna constituencies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 49 candidates filed their nominations for 16 Assembly segments in Krishna district on Thursday. Festive atmosphere pervaded Mylavaram on Thursday when Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao filed his nomination for the third time on TDP ticket from the region.

Within half-an-hour after Devineni filed his nomination, Vasantha Krishna Prasad from YSRCP filed his nomination for the first time from Mylavaram. Sensing law and order problem, police prevented the party activists from taking out processions. Devineni Avinash filed his nomination for the first time from Gudivada Assembly constituency by riding a specially decorated bullock cart.

Meanwhile, Minority Development Society president and YSRC leader Ismail (50) died of heart attack while participating in the nomination rally of YSRC Vijayawada East candidate Bopanna Bhava Kumar on Thursday afternoon.

TDP MP candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Vijayawada), YSRC MP candidate Potluri Vara Prasad (Vijayawada), YSRC MLA candidate Velampalli Srinivas (Vijayawada West), Korada Vijaya Kumar, an independent candidate from Vijayawada West constituency and Jana Sena candidate Pothina Venkata Mahesh (Vijayawada West) will file their nominations on Friday.

65 file nominations in Guntur

As many as 65 candidates belonging to TDP, YSRCP, Congress and Navrang Congress filed 86 sets of nominations in Guntur district on Thursday. While minister Prathipati Pulla Rao filed nomination at Chilakaluripet, TDP MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar filed nomination at Tadikonda and TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad at Prathipadu. YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Narasaraopet MLA G Srinivasa Reddy, Sattenapalli MLA candidate Ambati Rambabu and others filed their nominations in their respective constituencies.