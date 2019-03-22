Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, 48 others file nominations from Krishna constituencies

Meanwhile, as many as 65 candidates belonging to TDP, YSRCP, Congress and Navrang Congress filed 86 sets of nominations in Guntur district on Thursday.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

ballot boxes

Andhra Pradesh Election staff verifying the MLC election material and ballot boxes at Sub Collector's office in Vijayawada (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 49 candidates filed their nominations for 16 Assembly segments in Krishna district on Thursday. Festive atmosphere pervaded Mylavaram on Thursday when Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao filed his nomination for the third time on TDP ticket from the region.

Within half-an-hour after Devineni filed his nomination, Vasantha Krishna Prasad from YSRCP filed his nomination for the first time from Mylavaram. Sensing law and order problem, police prevented the party activists from taking out processions. Devineni Avinash filed his nomination for the first time from Gudivada Assembly constituency by riding a specially decorated bullock cart.

Meanwhile, Minority Development Society president and YSRC leader Ismail (50) died of heart attack while participating in the nomination rally of YSRC Vijayawada East candidate Bopanna Bhava Kumar on Thursday afternoon.

TDP MP candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Vijayawada), YSRC MP candidate Potluri Vara Prasad (Vijayawada), YSRC MLA candidate Velampalli Srinivas (Vijayawada West), Korada Vijaya Kumar, an independent candidate from Vijayawada West constituency and Jana Sena candidate Pothina Venkata Mahesh (Vijayawada West) will file their nominations on Friday.

65 file nominations in Guntur

As many as 65 candidates belonging to TDP, YSRCP, Congress and Navrang Congress filed 86 sets of nominations in Guntur district on Thursday. While minister Prathipati Pulla Rao filed nomination at Chilakaluripet, TDP MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar filed nomination at Tadikonda and TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad at Prathipadu. YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, Narasaraopet MLA G Srinivasa Reddy, Sattenapalli MLA candidate Ambati Rambabu and others filed their nominations in their respective constituencies.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp