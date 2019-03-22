MLA SV Mohan Reddy joins YSR Congress

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool sitting MLA SV Mohan Reddy has said that he was cheated by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu three times and he had learnt a hard lesson. He joined YSRC party, on Thursday, after he failed to secure re-nomination from the Telugu Desam party.Addressing the media at his office here, he alleged that Naidu made a mockery of democracy by allotting party ticket to the highest bidder. “There is no proper way of allocating seats in the party,” he alleged.