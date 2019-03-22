Pawan Kalyan, four ministers file nomination for AP assembly polls

By PTI

AMRAVATI: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, D U Rao, P P Rao, K Ravindra and a host of others Thursday filed their nomination papers for the April 11 Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh.

For the Lok Sabha election, YSR Congress' Y S Avinash Reddy, TDP's M Sri Bharat and Congress' V Shruti Devi filed their papers for the Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Araku (ST) seats respectively.

Actor-politician Kalyan, who is fighting his maiden electoral battle, filed papers from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam district.

This is one of the two constituencies that he will be contesting, the other being Bhimavaram in West Godavari where he will file the nomination on Friday.

Ministers Ganta, D U Rao, P P Rao and Ravindra are contesting from the Visakhapatnam North, Mylavaram, Chilakaluripeta and Machilipatnam Assembly seats respectively.

There will be a rush of nominations on Friday as it is considered an auspicious day.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Leader of Opposition Y S Jaganmohan Reddy are expected to file papers on Friday.