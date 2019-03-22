Sidelights

By Express News Service

Lokesh new goof-up: Elections on April 9!

Politics is cruel. A slip of tongue can come back to haunt the contestants. Nara Lokesh, who is campaigning extensively in Mangalagiri, urged voters to vote for the party in the elections due on April 9! A lapse of concentration that was immediately corrected by his aides. But that was enough for his opponent Alla Ramakrishna Reddy to rub it in. “As per Lokesh request, please vote for cycle on April 9. Vote for fan (YSRC symbol) on April 11,” he tweeted.

Disappointed,but disciplined

Former MP and YSRC senior leader YV Subba Reddy, whose whereabouts have been grist for rumour mills of late, issued a much-needed clarification on Thursday. Stating that he had gone abroad on personal business, he admitted that he was disappointed at being denied party ticket and revealed that he had rejected YSRC chief YS Jagan’s offer to make him Rajya Sabha member. Nonetheless, he exhorted his supporters to leave no stone unturned to ensure party’s victory.

Buddha begins handi Yagam for boss

Though his party may be going hammer and tongs at TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna seems to have borrowed a leaf out of the Telangana CM’s book. Praying for a second term to his boss N Chandrababu Naidu, the MLC is performing Chandi Yagam at his residence in Vijayawada. “Some people have ganged up against Naidu and are conspiring,” he claimed while seeking to propitiate the Gods to smile on his chief.

Paul hits headlines with his bravado

Maverick evangelist-turned-politician KA Paul hit the headlines with his bravado. Speaking at a gathering of pastors in Tadepalligudem, he announced his intention to enter the poll fray against Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagababu in Narasapur LS constituency. He mocked Pawan by imitating him. “His brother Chiranjeevi used to dance well. But Pawan doesn’t even know how to shake a leg,” he ridiculed. Paul has floated his own outfit Praja Shanti Party.