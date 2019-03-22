Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP candidate Thikka Reddy comes in ambulance to file nomination

Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on April 11.

Published: 22nd March 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

TDP's Mantralayam candidate Thikka Reddy and Madhavaram ASI Venugopal can be seen here after they were injured in a scuffle with YSRC MLA Bala Nagi Reddy on 16 March 2019. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMRAVATI: A candidate of Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who was injured in a scuffle last week, came in an ambulance to file his nomination papers on Friday.

Thikka Reddy, TDP candidate from Mantralayam Assembly constituency in Kurnool district, reached the office of the Returning Officer in an ambulance. He was taken inside the building on a stretcher to enable him to submit his nomination papers.

Thikka Reddy sustained a bullet injury in his leg when his security guard opened fire in the air to save him during a scuffle with YSR Congress Party candidate and outgoing MLA Balanagi Reddy on March 16.

The incident occurred when the YSRCP leader and his son tried to stop Thikka Reddy from hoisting the TDP flag in Khaggal village. In an attempt to disperse the mob, the TDP candidate's security guard opened fire in the air and it accidentally injured the TDP leader and a sub-inspector of police.

