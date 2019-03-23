Home States Andhra Pradesh

Actor protests for fee reimbursement

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Actor and chairman of Sri Vidyanikethan Educational institutions, Dr M Mohan Babu along with students staged half-an-hour protest against the State government, on Friday morning, in front of his College in A Rangampet, 15 km from the town, for fee reimbursement.

Mohan Babu demanded immediate release of debts to Sri Vidyanikethan educational institutions from the state government. “So, many times, I have requested for release of ‘Fee reimbursement’ dues, but in vain,” he said. The actor explained that crores of rupees have been blocked by the government. “In our college, students of all castes, children of all-party leaders and very poor people study,” he said.
The actor said that he had personally requested Chandrababu Naidu for fee reimbursement, but nothing had happened. 

“I am a neutral person, not affiliated to any political party, as an educationist, I have requested Chief Minister, in his capacity, it is a small issue. But for me, it is bigger issue, because, it is the matter of several students,” he said.

The police who had prior information deployed huge police force. There were rumours too that Mohan Babu would be placed under house arrest. But Mohan Babu expressed his dissatisfaction for 30 minutes and returned home.

