Andhra people being thrashed in TS: Pawan Kalyan

BHIMAVARAM: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has alleged that if people from Andhra Pradesh go to Telangana, they are being thrashed because they are Andhra people.

Addressing a gathering before going to file his nomination for Bhimavaram Assembly segment on Friday, Pawan asked people to remember it before quarrelling among themselves in the name of caste and religion.

Later addressing a public meeting in the town, he warned Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao against interference in AP affairs. “It is better if he refrains from doing proxy politics. If he really wants to be part of Andhra politics, it is better for him to set up his party here and field a candidate in Bhimavaram,” he said.

Targeting YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the Opposition Leader was not bothered though his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy was murdered. “The murder took place in his house and the evidence was erased. Instead of bothering, Jagan is indulging in mudslinging against others. How can such person provide security to people,” he wondered.

He said people of West Godavari may have political differences, but would never resort to political murders. “I will not tolerate if hooligans from Pulivendula create any violence in Bhimavaram. I will thrash them on the road myself,” he warned.

Jana Sena chief took exception to Jagan joining hands with TRS chief KCR, who used to insult Andhra people.

“How can he join those who threw stones on him, when he visited Warangal during bifurcation?” he questioned and described the YSRC candidate in Bhimavaram as TRS nominee. Not sparing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the JSP chief advised him to take voluntary retirement from politics in a dignified manner in view of his age.

“The sitting TDP MLA has failed to do anything in the last five years for the development of the constituency. If I become MLA, I will do all that in six months,” he said, while promising free education, 1,000 bed hospital, a water pipeline from Vijjeswaram and 100-ft statue of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram.