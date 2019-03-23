Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress promises SCS, farm loan waiver

Published: 23rd March 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Promising to announce Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh on the very first day of the Congress forming the government at the Centre, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy released the party election manifesto in Vijayawada on Friday. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said unlike other parties, the Congress has no habit of releasing 60-70 pages of election manifesto and failing to keep even a single promise. 

Raghuveera said the election manifesto was drafted based on the public feedback. “It is unfortunate that we have to again make the promise that was made five years ago. However, we assure people that Congress will fulfil each and every one of the promises made by us,” he promised. 

Congress will make every effort for reservation in the private sector. Farm loans upto Rs 2 lakh will be waived and MSP for the farm produce will be ensured and the minimum income guarantee will be given as a right to the people, he explained. Three categories of social welfare pension will be implemented -- Rs 2000 for those in the age group of 50-60, Rs 2,500 for those in the age group of 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those above 70 years of age.  

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Raghuveera Reddy Congress General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

