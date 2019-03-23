Don’t let ‘rowdy raj’ come in State: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his tirade against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the biggest problem of Andhra Pradesh was the YSRC chief. In an apparent bid to establish that Jagan and his partymen were criminals, Naidu, who addressed several election meetings and roadshows in Visakhapatnam district on Friday, alleged that ‘rowdy raj’ would prevail in the State if the YSRC is voted to power.

In the meetings held in Chodavaram, Narsipatnam, Sabbavaram and other places, the TDP supremo appealed to the crowds not to vote for YSRC. “If they come to power, even the local rowdies in your area will become bigger rowdies. All your assets will be confiscated by them and you will have nowhere to go to complain. Casting vote for Jagan and his party is writing one’s own death declaration,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“There are several criminal cases pending against him. Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana, who is contesting from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, investigated the case. He has the responsibility to tell the public about the case details,” Naidu observed, adding that Jagan amassed thousands of crores of rupees by misusing his father YSR position as the CM.

Naidu also alleged that Jagan was playing ‘mind games’ by politicising the killing of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

“They erased the evidence. They terrified the daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, who first gave police a letter which said the driver killed her father, so much so that she complained against me in New Delhi earlier today. That is how things work in Pulivendula,” he added.

Naidu further alleged that the aides close to former Chief Minister YSR were involved in the attack against him at Alipiri in 2003.

Naidu also accused Jagan of acting under Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Telangana CM is trying to interfere in AP politics and has given Rs 1,000 crore to Jagan for implementing his agenda. Similarly, Modi is acting as a protective shield to the YSRC chief,” he said. The CM also appealed to people to reject the rowdy politics of the YSRC.

“If you give me all 175 Assembly and 25 LS seats, I will rewrite the history,” he asserted.