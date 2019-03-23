Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gaffe in nomination papers of Chandrababu Naidu, son leave TDP red-faced

In one of the annexures to the Chief Ministers nomination papers, Kharjura Naidu has been named as Chandrababu Naidu's 'husband' instead of father.

Published: 23rd March 2019 10:59 PM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By PTI

AMRAVATI: Telugu Desam leaders in Andhra Pradesh were left red-faced after a glaring blooper in the election nomination papers submitted by party president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh went viral on the social media Saturday.

In one of the annexures to the Chief Ministers nomination papers, Kharjura Naidu has been named as Chandrababu Naidu's 'husband' instead of father. And the same mistake was committed in Lokesh's papers, where Chandrababu Naidu was named as his 'husband'.

While Naidu filed his nomination for the Kuppam assembly seat in his native Chittoor district, Lokesh filed his papers for Mangalagiri seat in the state capital region Amaravati. A certified extract of the electoral roll, where a candidate is registered as a voter, has to be annexed to the nomination. It was in this that the glaring mistake was committed.

"Actually, the extract was issued by the electoral registration officer concerned, who is the competent authority. He made this mistake," a senior TDP leader pointed out.

The certified copy was issued on March 19 and the nomination was filed on the March 22. The blunder was apparently not noticed and the copy was attached to the election affidavits of Naidu and Lokesh.

TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls AP Assembly election

Comments(1)

  • KRISHNAN
    Nomination paper is in English
    1 day ago reply
