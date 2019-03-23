Jagan Mohan Reddy: Naidu set to unleash arson to blame YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday made startling allegations that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had asked his party activists to resort to arson and killings in the State in the next three days and put the blame on the YSR Congress.

“Yesterday only, Naidu had asked his party men to be prepared to resort to arson and political murders in the State in the coming three days,’’ Jagan alleged and at the same breath asked his followers to maintain restraint.

The YSRC chief also feared that prominent leaders from the party would be arrested in the coming days.

Jagan, who filed his nomination papers for Pulivendula Assembly segment, addressed a gathering, where he came up with the ‘revelation.’

“They (TDP) are sure that they cannot win in Kadapa district or in the State. They had killed my uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy and are pointing the finger at us. They killed my uncle so that there will be no leader who will campaign in Jammalamadugu. By implicating the family members in the case, they are now conspiring to arrest our family members so that there is no one from the family to campaign in Pulivendula,’’ Jagan said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Not stopping at this, Jagan went on to add that Naidu had asked his partymen to resort to violence across the State following the arrest of the YSRC leaders and put the blame on the party.

“They do not have the guts to seek votes in the name of development,” Jagan said and asked people of Pulivendula to stay by his side at the critical juncture.

“You had stood by my side when I fought against the Congress at the Centre and also Naidu, who joined hands with the former, and foisted cases against me. Now also, I need you to be on my side if Naidu resorts to illegal arrests,’’ Jagan asked the people and said the electorate should maintain utmost restraint and have just elections in their mind and nothing else.

The YSRC chief also averred that prominent leaders from the party would be arrested. “Even I may not come here again to campaign as I have to take part in electioneering across the State. But, I believe in you, my sisters, brothers, and you will take the lead in ensuring the win of the party in not just Pulivendula but across Kadapa district,’’ he said.

Targeting Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, though indirectly, Jagan said Naidu had now making his ‘partner’ target the Opposition. “The partner, a film actor, reads Naidu’s script and dialogues, gives party tickets to those selected by the TDP chief. Naidu is the producer and director of the film. This partner gives only B-Forms to the candidates,’’ Jagan said.

He did not stop there but also brought former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana into the slanging match. “The former CBI officer who functioned according to the directions of those in power (in his case) was initially selected to contest Bheemili on TDP ticket. With the public opinion against it, he was asked to contest from Vizag LS seat on the party ticket of Naidu’s partner (JSP),” he said.