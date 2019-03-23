Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ segment MLC polls sees 45.95% voter turnout

Published: 23rd March 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: Elections for the three MLC constituencies was held peacefully on Friday.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, 89.60 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the Srikakulam-Vizianagaram- Visakhapatnam Teachers’ Constituency. While 54 per cent voters turned up for polls for the East-West Godavari Graduates constituency and 45.95 for the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ segment.

The Godavari districts saw tough competition between I Venkateswara Rao, backed by United Teachers’ Federation, and N Sesha Reddy, backed by PRTU union. Meanwhile, allegations were rife that the union leaders supported Sesha Reddy as he distributed cash.  

More than 332 polling booths were set up in East and West Godavari, which has a total of 2.93 lakh electors. By 10 am, only 8.25 per cent votes were polled and, by 12, the figure rose to 25.50 per cent.

