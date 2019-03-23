People make a quick buck by hitting the roads with flags

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With campaign by various candidates gaining momentum across the State for the April 11 Assembly and Lok Sabh elections, many people are making money by taking part in rallies and other election-related activities.

Youth, housewives and children are taking part in the election-related activities that need manpower and getting paid `300-`500 a day.

K Lohit, a 24-year-old man from Vijayawada, says he is earning about `550 per day by taking part in the election campaigns. Apart from the daily wages, the agency which recruited him is also providing free accommodation and food for him. Now, he is working in Guntur district.

As part of his job, he has to carry heavy display boards and walk along in a particular constituency.

Speaking to TNIE, Lohit, said, “I got this opportunity through one of my friends. Many people feel ashamed of carrying boards and walking on the roads. But for me, it is a necessity as I have to support my family. I can make some extra bucks only during the elections by doing this kind of job. I used to work in my father’s office, where he is working as a driver.”

It is not just the case of Lohit, many youngsters are ready to hit the roads for money. Agencies that are dealing with campaign of candidates are hiring these people. For a single shift from morning 7 am to 12 pm, they will get `250-`350. If one works in dual shifts, then the payment would be `550-`800.

“We need manpower for campaigns and youth plays an important role. Now, the candidates are asking for innovative campaigns such as fielding people in the constituency with candidates’ or party leaders’ mask to woo voters. So, we are recruiting people who are interested to do such things. People usually don’t show interest in d walking on the roads with placards, but since we pay them, they are happy. In fact, majority of the youth ask us to deploy them in other cities so that the people wouldn’t recognise them,” said K Nagesh, CEO of Innovative Ads. Similarly, as the political leaders who are taking out huge rallies while filing nominations, daily wage workers and unemployed youth are coming in handy for them to show their strength.

To take part in a rally, one will be paid `300.

The organisers will also provide lunch and arrange transport facilities for the workers. The youth, who take part in bike rallies, are being paid `250-`300 along with petrol allowance. Apart from the workers on the ground, the middlemen are also making a lump sum.

B Parvathamma, a 45-year-old women, who is a daily wage worker from Yanamalakuduru, took part in the rally, during nomination filing by a candidate in the city.

“I am a construction worker and earn around `200 a day. As it is the election season, we are not getting any work. The mesthri told us about the rally, during which we have to carry the party flag. The transportation is being arranged and they are paying `300 along with one bucket biryani for our group. Not bad, right?” asked Parvathamma, who took part in the rally along with her neighbours.