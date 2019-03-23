TDP, YSRC activists clash: Cops resort to lathicharge

By Express News Service

ELURU: TDP and YSRC activist clashed at Undi MRO office on Friday when MLA candidates Ramaraju and PVL Narasimha Raju had come to the office to file their nomination papers. An argument erupted between supporters of both the leaders regarding who should enter the premises first. With situation aggravating further, the police resorted to lathi-charge and restored normalcy. Later, both leaders filed their nominations separately.

