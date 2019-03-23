Viveka murder case: CI suspended

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Speeding up the probe into the killing of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday took Devireddy Shanker Reddy, a close associate of YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and two others into custody for questioning in connection with the murder case. Meanwhile, the police officials have also suspended Pulivendula Circle Inspector Shankaraiah for lapses in probe.

According to sources, the SIT officials have got certain vital clues in the murder case. The SIT officials are not leaving any stone unturned in the case as they are taking into custody all the suspects and questioning them extensively.

The police took Devireddy Shiva Shankar Reddy alias Dondlavaru Shanker, Nagappa and his son Shiva into custody and questioning them. Interestingly, Shanker Reddy filed his nomination papers on Thursday for contesting Assembly elections on Rashtriya Janata Dal ticket. Shanker Reddy contested every election as a dummy candidate in support of the YSRC.

With taking of Jagan’s close associate into custody, the former’s prediction that some more YSRC leaders might be arrested in the Vivekananda murder case came true.

Meanwhile, Kurnool Range DIG Nagendra Kumar suspended Circle Inspector Shankaraiah for dereliction of duty. According to reliable sources, the SIT officials have come to a conclusion that differences on financial matters led to the murder. The slain leader had differences with the accused on some real estate property, located in Bengaluru and Kadapa. The SIT officials are understood to have obtained evidence that Vivekananda’s close associates Yerra Gangi Reddy and Parameshwar Reddy played a major role in the crime. They allegedly used hired killer Sekhar Reddy in the case.

The police by examining the CCTV footage recognised that Sekhar Reddy was moving in the Scorpio vehicle. They said they would solve the case within two or three days.