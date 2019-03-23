Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will work to build houses for poor, bring more companies, says Nara Lokesh

Addressing a press conference in Mangalagiri, Lokesh said he has worked arduously to set up the IT sector in the State and that he would bring more companies in the coming years. 

Published: 23rd March 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: IT Minister Nara Lokesh filed his nomination from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Friday. He started his campaign after taking blessings of his father and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli. 

He added he would create a favourable market for handloom weavers and assured to construct houses for the poor in the lands acquired under Land Pooling Scheme. 

Also, TDP MPs Galla Jaydev and R Sambasiva Rao filed their nominations at Narasaraopet and Guntur. Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao, MLAs Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao, and Alapati Rajendra Prasad and TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Dr Ch Aravinda Babu filed their papers. 

M Venugopala Reddy (contesting for Guntur Lok Sabha seat on YSRC ticket), Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy and Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa among others also filed their papers.

TAGS
Nara Lokesh Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Chandrababu Naidu

