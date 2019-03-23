World Water Day-2019 observed in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: People were told to save water for the future generations during the World Water Day celebrations held at the advanced PG Centre of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University on Monday.

The speakers expressed concern over the severe shortage of water that was likely to hit the future generations as people were not aware of the need to conserve water and use it judiciously. India is the second-most populated country in the world and its water resources are not enough to cater to its people.

In a country with such a large population, education on judicious use of natural resources was intrinsic for survival, but India lags behind in raising awareness on these issues. Prof D Balaguravaiah of the university said that the farmers, who use a lot of water on a daily basis, should implement new techniques to minimise wastage of water during irrigation.

For example, using drip irrigation would save the amount of water wasted during irrigation. Even small steps towards saving water such as taking quick showers instead of long baths and using the water used for doing the dishes to water plans could help improve the situation. Students should conduct awareness campaigns on water saving methods, he said.