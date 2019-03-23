YSRC lodges complaint with ECI against N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC national general secretary V Vijaya Sai Reddy lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Friday against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the alleged violation of model code of conduct.

Speaking to media persons, he said they complained with evidence against the TDP chief for “conspiring to retain power by hook or by crook”. “We brought the issue of new promotion of IPS officers to the notice of the ECI and explained about irregularities by IPS officers AB Venkateswara Rao, Yogananda, Vikranth Patel,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

YSRC leader found fault with the appointment of non-cadre officers as SP in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district, stating it as illegal. He claimed that the ruling party is misusing police to escort party men for distributing money to voters.

“We are here to explain about Viveka murder case. Our leaders’ phones are being illegally taped. We submitted evidence in that regard to the ECI,” he explained and added that KA Paul of Praja Shanti Party is creating trouble with the backing of Naidu.

Meanwhile, Vivekananda’s daughter Sunita lodged a complaint with CEC Sunil Aurora against Naidu for misleading the investigation in her father’s murder case. She told media persons that Naidu is giving a false interpretation, which will have an impact on the elections.

“He is misleading the investigation and even witnesses are being tampered with,” she said and requested for an inquiry into the case by an independent investigation agency under ECI supervision.