Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to run 500 special buses for electors

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The APSRTC has allotted 500 special buses to East Godavari district in view of the ensuing Assembly and Parliament elections. These buses would be used to ferry election officers, police personnel and transport election material like ballot boxes, EVMs, VVPATs and others.

Out of 500 special services, the APSRTC has allotted 80 buses to Rajamahendravaram depot. These buses will cover seven mandals, including Rajamahendravaram urban, rural, Kadiyam, Rajanagaram, Korukonda, Sitanagaram and Gokavaram.

Speaking to TNIE, Regional Manager KS Brahmandanda Reddy said apart from these services, 25 special services will be operated from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to East Godavari district on April 9 and 10. The number of buses may be increased depending on demand.