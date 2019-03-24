Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bid to kill TDP leader foiled, three arrested

With elections fast approaching, factionalism seems to be raising its ugly head again in Palnadu area.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

The firearms, cash and mobile phones seized from the three accused in Guntur on Saturday.

The firearms, cash and mobile phones seized from the three accused in Guntur on Saturday. | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With elections fast approaching, factionalism seems to be raising its ugly head again in Palnadu area. The police foiled the bid of a trio to murder a TDP leader by arresting them. 

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Saturday, Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu said Vadlamudi Siva Krishna, Gandham Purnachandra Rao and Nallabothu Srinivasa Rao hatched a conspiracy to murder Muppana Venkateswara Rao, a TDP leader of Piduguralla, during his election campaign in support of sitting Gurazala MLA  Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao.

He participated in an election rally on Friday. As part of measures to ensure free and fair polling in sensitive areas, the police conducted raids on lodges in Piduguralla of Sattenapalli sub-division on Friday night.

During the raids, the police nabbed Siva Krishna, Purnachandra Rao and Srinivasa Rao, who hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Venkateswara Rao, and seized two country-made 8mm revolvers, a .38 revolver, 14 live rounds of ammunition, five mobile phones, two motorcycles and a car from the trio.

The SP said Siva Krishna was involved in a land dispute with Venkateswara Rao. Hence, he conspired to eliminate Venkateswara Rao, president of BC Association. He earlier worked in Janasakthi group of Naxalites. A case was registered against the trio. 

TDP

