Chandrababu Naidu plays Andhra card to target Jagan Mohan Reddy, KCR

By Express News Service

PALACOLE: CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday again targeted KCR and accused him of instigating people in TS against Andhra people and their properties. Addressing a large gathering in Palacole of W Godavari, he said KCR wants to give him “return gift”. “Will we accept it, brothers? Is it not affront to our self-respect?” he asked the gathering. Likening TRS chief with Hitler, he accused him of instigating people against Andhras’ properties and even targeting officials.

“We developed Hyderabad for 60 years including hitech city, ORR, cyberabad, international airport. We put Hyderabad on the global map, but were humiliated and asked to go back. You had expectations on me and I strived day and night to develop the fledgling State, despite obstacles,” he said. Naidu said KCR has not done any such thing, but instead labelled Andhras as demons, betrayers and asked people in Telangana to chase them away.

“Won’t you feel angry? Won’t you feel upset? I swallowed all such humiliation for the sake of developing the State,” he said. Pointing his fingers at PM, the TDP supremo said when he raised the issue of AP’s share of assets in Hyderabad, there was no response from the PM.

“Instead KCR was praised as a mature leader. While fighting them, I took care of your welfare. Despite less revenue, we built houses for the poor, spending Rs 6-7 lakh on each house in addition to the Central funds. Is KCR building two-bedroom flats as promised?” he questioned.

Training his guns on Jagan Mohan, Naidu accused the former of acting to the tunes of KCR. “Jagan’s fan gets power from Modi in Delhi and its switch is with KCR in Hyderabad,” he said while describing Jagan as a puppet in hands of the TRS chief. “He lives in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad and if you see his (Jagan) affidavit, the stamp paper was also bought from Hyderabad. He is accused in 31 cases,” he said.