Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan says voting for YSR Congress is voting for KCR’s TRS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has reiterated that voting for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC party is no different from voting for KCR’s TRS, which insulted Andhra people time and again. YSRC = TRS + BJP, he pointed out. Addressing a large gathering at Mylavaram as part of poll campaigning in Krishna district on Saturday, Pawan Kalyan went hammer and tong at KCR and Jagan Mohan Reddy. “We are ok with YSRC contesting on its own, but the party trying to bring the TRS through the backdoor into Andhra politics is not acceptable,” he thundered.

Though he maintained that the Jana Sena is keeping equi-distance with both TDP and YSRC, Kalyan targeted Jagan Mohan Reddy and KCR more in his speeches. “When KCR has been abusing Andhra people, why did Jagan Mohan Reddy remain silent? Do we not have self-respect?” he questioned. The switch of YSRC MLAs will be in Pulivendula and it will be operated by KCR, he observed.

The Jana Sena chief advised KCR to keep away from Andhra politics and if he is really interested to contest in Andhra, do so in a straightforward manner. Stating that he remained neutral during Telangana elections, he asked KCR to do the same. Earlier in Nuzvid, he demanded to know why Jagan, who claims to be champion of BC cause, failed to confront KCR when the latter made BCs into OCs in Telangana.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has even failed to decide his party candidates sitting in Andhra, instead he did so from Hyderabad,” he pointed out and said unlike Jagan and Chandrababu Naidu, who has issued B-forms from government provided camp office, he did so from his own party office in Vijayawada. “Unlike Jagan, I do not fear KCR, though I too have house and land in Telangana. I will raise my voice when Andhra people are being disrespected and abused by Telangana leaders,” he said, addressing the public at Komalavilas Centre in Vijayawada.

Stating that Jagan was afraid of both KCR and Narendra Modi, he asked people how can such person become Chief Minister of the State. If Jagan has no tie-up with KCR, why has the YSRC not contested in Telangana? he questioned. Not sparing the TDP, he said both Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh were afraid to go to Hyderabad.