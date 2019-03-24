Lok Sabha elections 2019: Crorepatis to battle it out in Vizag district

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The main political parties fielded financially sound persons as their candidates at various city-based (urban) Assembly constituencies. As per their affidavits in nomination papers, several contestants, including Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, have assets worth crores. In Gajuwaka Assembly segment, Kalyan topped with around Rs 52-crore assets. He has around Rs 33.72 crore liabilities. Gajuwaka TDP nominee Palla Srinivasa Rao is worth around Rs 12.41 crore and Rs 24 lakh loans.

Gajuwaka YSRC nominee Tippala Nagi Reddy has around Rs 11 crore assets and Rs 33 lakh liabilities. Former mayor Pulusu Janardhana Rao is contesting on the BJP ticket and has around Rs 3-crore assets without liabilities.

“This is a common phenomenon now as the market prices of land assets have zoomed multifold and owning Rs 1 crore asset/s has become common for most leaders from ‘galli to Delhi’ level. In fact, we may not see contestants having below `1 crore assets now-a-days,’ said an election official.

In Bheemili, YSRC nominee Muttamsetty (Avanthi) Srinivas has Rs 35 crore assets and Rs 5 crore liabilities. TDP nominee and ex-MP Sabbam Hari has around Rs 40 crore assets and Rs 17.99 crore liabilities. Vizag (North) TDP nominee Ganta Srinivasa Rao has Rs 17.80 crore assets and around Rs 1 crore loans. YSRC nominee KK Raju has around Rs 13.4 crore assets and around Rs 8.71 crore liabilities. Sitting MLA P Vishnukumar Raju of BJP has around Rs 33 crore and around Rs 3.5 crore liabilities.

Vizag South TDP nominee Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has Rs 32.39 crore assets and Rs 22 crore loans. YSRCP candidate Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao has Rs 5.63 crore assets and Rs 2 crore liabilities. Gampala Giridhar of JSP has around Rs 5.29 crore assets and Rs 1.33 lakh loans.

Vizag West TDP nominee PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) has Rs 23.01 crore assets. YSRC candidate Malla Vijaya Prasad has Rs 1.8 crore shares and another Rs 43.74 lakh shares along with Rs 28 lakh worth gold, Rs 8.37 crore worth lands and houses. JV Satyanarayana Murthy, contesting CPI ticket has around Rs 1.34 crore assets and Rs 3.05 lakh loans. Vizag East TDP candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has around Rs 11 crore assets.